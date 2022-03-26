"A lot of that has to do with Tony Khan"- 26-year-old star credits AEW President for his swift rise in the company 

Tony Khan has undoubtedly been a hands-on boss since AEW's inception. He's been instrumental in many stars getting the platform to showcase their potential.

MJF, who's currently hailed as one of the top heels in the business today, is one of those wrestlers. The Salt of the Earth recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on his podcast, in which he shared his honest thoughts on Mr. Khan being the only booker of the company.

Friedman asserted that Tony Khan is a "ridiculously intelligent" person who knows how to treat talent and book matches in a logical sense.

The Pinnacle leader further credited the head honcho for creating some of the biggest stars the wrestling enthusiasts have seen in decades:

"He [Tony Khan] gets all the credit in the world for what he's doing, and he should cuz he is ridiculously intelligent," MJF said. "The way he decides to showcase his talent and the matchmaking he decides to do is, I mean, it's pretty much perfect. There's a reason why within the span of three years, we have created some of the newest and biggest stars that pro wrestling has seen in decades." [43:10-43:39]

MJF believes Mr. Khan has given a unique and fresh product to their fanbase, which has made them grow fond of their current happenings.

Moreover, the 26-year-old attributed his swift rise in the business to the company's owner:

"He's won several awards and I believe it's very obvious that our fans are rabid. Our fans love the product. I know you love the product. I know you watch the product because what we're bringing to the table, it's fresh, it's intelligent. It doesn't defy logic. Everything that we do makes sense, and everything that I do definitely makes sense, and a lot of that has to do with Tony Khan and his presence in the company." [44:10-44:39]

You can check out the entire interview below:

AEW President Tony Khan will have an uphill task as the new ROH owner

Tony Khan has done a commendable job thus far in helping AEW reach higher heights in its early days.

His hard work hasn't gone unnoticed, as he has been voted for the best booker twice in a row (2020-21) by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



#AEWRevolution About ROH, Tony Khan can't speak about distribution or where the content will live but he can say for sure he will be the booker of the company. About ROH, Tony Khan can't speak about distribution or where the content will live but he can say for sure he will be the booker of the company. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/VyEfonp8UG

But Mr. Khan will have to pull off double duty now that he has bought the ROH. Even more so, he will be the booker for the promotion, which in itself will be an uphill task.

The upcoming Supercard of Honor XV, which will take place on April 1, will be the first time Tony Khan will produce the pay-per-view for the promotion. Now it remains to be seen if he can make it a success like AEW.

