MJF sends a four-word message after brutally assaulting CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath of this week's AEW Dynamite, MJF took to Twitter to send a four-word message to CM Punk. On this week's show, MJF and The Pinnacle brutally assaulted Punk days before AEW Revolution 2022.

On Dynamite, Punk and MJF were face-to-face in the ring again. The former WWE Champion spoke about his true feelings towards MJF, followed by MJF hugging his arch-rival.

However, MJF had other plans. With a low blow, he took out Punk and busted him wide open with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Following his actions, the leader of The Pinnacle posted the following:

"I am the Devil himself" – wrote MJF.

MJF will face CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022

At AEW Revolution 2022, MJF and CM Punk will cross paths again, this time in a Dog Collar Match. The match promises to be barbaric, and this week on Dynamite, fans got a taste of things to come. MJF has already secured a big win over Punk after ending his unbeaten run in AEW in Chicago, Illinois, his hometown crowd.

So far, MJF has consistently proved why he remains one of the best heels in all of professional wrestling right now. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently claimed the AEW star reminded him of the late great Roddy Piper.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter said:

"A kind of a younger Roddy Piper, he's really got his own style. He's unscripted when you talk about it, if somebody scripted him he might not be as good. But you know, they let him go with an idea like in old school, this is what we try to do and he's got his own original style. He really does." [23:33-23:58]

At AEW Revolution 2022, MJF will aim to beat CM Punk by beating him again.

