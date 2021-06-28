MJF sends a message to Sammy Guevara ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite 

AEW star MJF has been pretty active on Twitter in recent days by sharing embarrassing childhood photos of his rival, Sammy Guevara. However, with only a handful of days to go before their clash, fun and games could be over as MJF sent a strongly-worded message to The Inner Circle member.

In recent weeks, AEW has done a great job of building up the clash between the two future stars of the promotion. Chris Jericho, the leader of The Inner Circle, has also taken a backseat in favor of letting Guevara the spotlight.

The Salt Of The Earth took to Twitter and said that he would be teaching The Spanish God something he has never done, i.e., professionally wrestle.

"Dear Sam, I’m gonna make you do something you’ve never done before on June 30th. Professionally Wrestle," tweeted MJF.

Hours after the message, MJF sent another tweet, this time addressed to fans, berating them for siding with Sammy Guevara. He further wrote that it's sad and predictable that fans chose to support his rival in the match.

"Anyone saying “Sammy” is sheerly disillusioned by their respected hatred for me. Predictable and sad," tweeted MJF.

With both Sammy Guevara and MJF having considerable momentum, it would be intriguing to see who comes up victorious. A win for Guevara could make him a viable challenger for TNT or even the AEW Championship. However, a victory for MJF could clear the route for the biggest match of his career.

A match between MJF and Chris Jericho in AEW has been in the making for months

Yes, while Chris Jericho and MJF have already wrestled earlier, their next match could have bigger stakes this time around. The bout could mark the final chapter in the long feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle in AEW.

The match could go down at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 or, more preferably, at All Out 2021 on September 5th. It would be the ideal place to cement MJF as the premier heel in the promotion.

Who do you think should win between MJF and Sammy Guevara on the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

