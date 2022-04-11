"I don't care about you or your family" - MJF sends a heated message to fellow AEW star 

MJF recently sent out a heated message to Captain Shawn Dean ahead of their match at this week's AEW Dynamite.

At last week's Wednesday night show, Dean defeated The Salt of the Earth's Pinnacle stablemate, Shawn Spears, in a shocking outcome. Thanks to Wardlow's timely interference, which was enough to distract The Chairman, Shawn Dean quickly rolled up the former WWE star for the pinfall win.

Following his stablemate's crushing loss, MJF officially laid out a challenge to Dean for a match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, Shawn Dean recently posted a video of himself, where he stated that his upcoming clash with The Pinnacle leader was the "important match" of his career. Furthermore, Dean also spoke about how, unlike him, MJF never had to struggle in life to provide for his family.

The Salt of the Earth fired back by writing that he would only get richer after winning on Dynamite, while Shawn Dean would become poorer after losing. MJF also added that he didn't care about Dean's family and asked him to enjoy his few minutes of fame. Check out the tweet below:

"You’re right, Shawn. I don’t know what any of that is like and I never will, because I’m rich. After Wednesday when I get the winners purse I’m only going to get richer, and you’re only going to get poorer. I don’t care about you or your family. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame!" tweeted MJF

Captain Shawn Dean has defeated MJF in the past in AEW

For those unaware, Shawn Dean and MJF's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite wouldn't be their first encounter in the promotion. On the Wednesday night show's January 5th show, Dean and MJF first squared off, where the latter pulled off an upset win, albeit via disqualification after Punk laid him down with a GTS.

This time around also, Shawn Dean would hope for a miracle of sorts as it won't be easy to put down The Pinnacle leader, who's yearning for revenge. However, with Wardlow possibly lurking around the arena just like the previous week, any distraction from him could fall in Dean's favor.

Who's your pick to win the match between The Salt of the Earth and Captain Shawn Dean on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava