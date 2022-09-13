MJF sends one-worded response to fellow AEW star's proposal to potentially teaming up 

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) gave a single word in response to Danhausen's cheeky proposal for a possible team-up.

MJF cut his first AEW Dynamite promo last week, since the controversial June 1 episode in Los Angeles when he went off on the company. During last week's segment, he further expressed his intentions in gunning for the coveted AEW World Championship. The Salt of the Earth is currently the number one contender after his Casino Battle Royale win at All Out.

Taking to Twitter, fellow AEW star Danhausen posted a hat but in a Burberry, which is the signature design of MJF's famous scarf. Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil then edited it as if he's wearing the hat and even said that he could get one for the 26-year-old so they could match together.

The Salt of the Earth responded to Danhausen's proposal by saying, "die."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans reacted to MJF's response to AEW star Danhausen

The Salt of the Earth's response led to wrestling fans on Twitter chiming in to respond to Danhausen's antics.

This fan said that for every powerful villain, there should be a 'very evil' sidekick.

Another fan wondered if a Burberry shoe would not be accepted, either.

A user hilariously finished the real thoughts of The Salt of the Earth.

Moreover, a netizen thought the potential 'MJFHausen' tag team would have similar success to the legendary Rock-n-Sock Connection (The Rock and Mick Foley) of WWE.

Will @pronounspal @The_MJF @DanhausenAD One day there will be huge money in MJFhausen. It will be a modern day Rock-n-Sock connection. @The_MJF @DanhausenAD One day there will be huge money in MJFhausen. It will be a modern day Rock-n-Sock connection.

Lastly, one fan was grateful to the 26-year-old for having a new name for Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil.

Danhausen was on television last week on Dynamite as he accompanied The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy) in their AEW World Trios Championship match against Death Triangle.

Meanwhile, Maxwell will await the new AEW World Champion at the conclusion of the Tournament of Champions final at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.

Do you want to see Maxwell Jacob Freidman and Danhausen team up together? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha