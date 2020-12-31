MJF sends a profane tweet to Brodie Lee's son

Following his loss on tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF took to Twitter to take a shot at Brodie Lee's son.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode was promoted as a special tribute to the late Brodie Lee, who recently passed away at the age of 41. The wrestling community collectively mourned the tragic loss. AEW produced a special show dedicated to Lee, with one of the matches being a six-Man outing pitting The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) & Adam Page, and The Inner Circle (MJF, Ortiz & Santana).

In the final moments of the match, Brodie Lee's son hit MJF with a kendo stick, thus taking him out. John Silver ended things for The Inner Circle with a Discus Lariat on Ortiz, thus picking up the win for his team. Soon after, MJF took to Twitter and posted a non-PG tweet addressed to Brodie Lee's son. You can check it out HERE.

Brodie Lee's son recently bagged an AEW contract

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently announced that the company has signed Brodie Lee's eight-year-old son to a contract, and there are actual plans to put him on the roster when he is old enough.

Tonight, Lee's son got a slight taste of what's in store for him in the future, when MJF came up to him and forcefully took out his mask in a heelish move.

Brodie Lee Jr. was named AEW TNT Champion for life

Brodie Lee Jr. quickly hit back though, and MJF wasn't happy one bit. His tweet berating the kid is receiving quite a mixed response on Twitter, though most of the fans didn't mind MJF staying in character. It certainly won't be a surprise several years down the line, if we get to see a full-fledged feud between Brodie Lee Jr. and a seasoned MJF.

The end of the show also saw Brodie Lee Jr. being named as the AEW TNT Champion for life as a tribute to his late father.