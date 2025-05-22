MJF sends a two-word message after officially joining The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

MJF had one of the best weeks in his AEW career after his long pursuit to join The Hurt Syndicate came to a successful conclusion. Following this week's television programming, he sent out a message as an official member of the stable.

On the May 21, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate was ready to induct MJF into the faction officially. The Salt of the Earth himself had done all the preparations on his end, along with his attorney, 'Smart' Mark Sterling. Everyone soon made their way to the ring to get down to business.

Once inside the squared circle, Sterling revealed that he had coordinated all the contract terms with The Hurt Syndicate's legal representative. Maxwell Jacob Friedman signed the contract first, followed by MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Bobby Lashley took some time to give it a thought, but in the end, put his signature on the dotted line.

Later in the night, the former AEW World Champion expressed his happiness with a two-word message on X.

"I’m in."

MJF got what he wanted, and now it will be time to put his money where his mouth is. With The Hurt Syndicate members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Son of Texas at Double or Nothing, it will be interesting to see if Maxwell would play a role in keeping the gold with his new faction.

