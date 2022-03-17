"Let that be a lesson to everyone in the locker room" - MJF sends a message after returning on this week's AEW Dynamite 

MJF recently sent a message following his return to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where he attacked his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem, who won the Face of the Revolution at Revolution 2022, challenged newly-crowned TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Despite being the favorite to win, Wardlow lost the match following interference from MJF, Shawn Spears, and American Top Team.

After the bout, The Salt of the Earth attacked Wardlow with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, which the latter had used to cost MJF his match at the March 6th pay-per-view. Moments after this segment went down, The Pinnacle leader took to Twitter to send a warning.

MJF wrote that what happened to Mr. Mayhem on AEW Dynamite was a lesson for everyone in the company's locker room.

"Let that be a lesson to everyone in the Lockeroom. Don’t cross the Devil," tweeted MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Let that be a lesson to everyone in the Lockeroom.



It's also worth noting that MJF struck a deal with American Top Team on Dynamite as he paid their leader, Dan Lambert, after the match. It would be interesting to see if their association would continue on AEW's programming in the coming weeks or if it was only a one-off business deal.

MJF could soon go to war with Wardlow in AEW

The events of this week's Dynamite have seemingly kickstarted the latest long-term feud in All Elite Wrestling. The slow-burning story of Wardlow growing disillusioned with his position in The Pinnacle and finally leaving the stable kept the fans riveted over the last few months back.

Now, Mr. Mayhem and MJF could steadily build their rivalry in the coming weeks as AEW's next pay-per-view is still more than two months away. Considering how much time the promotion has invested in this storyline, it's safe to assume they won't give away the match anytime before Double or Nothing 2022.

The feud could further solidify MJF's position as All Elite Wrestling's premier while establishing Wardlow as the company's next big babyface.

