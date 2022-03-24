MJF sends a warning to Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, former Pinnacle member taken out by security

On a segment during AEW Dynamite today, MJF explained his actions from last week at the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition.

MJF showed up in the TNT title match between Wardlow and Scorpio Sky last week. The Salt of the Earth and Shawn Spears attacked Mr. Mayhem ruthlessly, enabling Sky to retain his title.

In this week's segment, Maxwell ridiculed Wardlow, saying that he wasn't good enough to beat Scorpio Sky. He warned the big man that he signed a deal with the devil, and that he owns him. The Salt of the Earth also threatened Mr. Mayhem's mother and said that he was going to strap him in a cross like Jesus.

Wardlow stormed into the ring to confront his former boss. However, as he approached the ring, a bunch of security guys (hired by Maxwell) quickly stopped him.

Maxwell proclaimed that he didn't want Wardlow around, even if the latter is still contracted to him. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner emphasized that Mr. Mayhem would be paid to sit at home.

MJF and Wardlow's feud had been stemming for a while now

The duo's beef began when they had a backstage altercation after the latter's match against Cezar Bononi on March 3, 2022 Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth told Mr. Mayhem that if he won the Face of the Revolution ladder match, he would let him keep the TNT title if he wins it. The former then slapped the latter as he said he was always busy helping him win matches.

Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution ladder match to obtain a future TNT title shot. Meanwhile, Maxwell lost to CM Punk in the Dog Collar match. Mr. Mayhem helped The Second City Saint by giving him MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Mr. Mayhem then had a match for the TNT title against Scorpio Sky. As the former was about to hit a powerbomb, Shawn Spears came out with chairs. This allowed The Salt of the Earth to interfere by ramming Wardlow to the steel ring post.

The two The Pinnacle members then ganged up on Wardlow with steel chair attacks, with the help of the American Top Team. Maxwell ended the attack by hitting his former bodyguard with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Edited by Angana Roy