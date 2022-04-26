MJF sends an ominous warning ahead of AEW star's match on Dynamite

AEW star MJF recently took to Twitter to warn Wardlow ahead of the latter's match against Lance Archer on Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem has been picking up steam in the last couple of weeks while pursuing a release from his contract with Maxwell. Last week, Wardlow faced The Butcher in a brutal display of raw power, with the former ultimately emerging victorious.

However, The Salt of the Earth was quick to hire yet another wrestler to fight his former employee. In a backstage segment, MJF bribed Jake Roberts, getting Lance Archer to be Wardlow's next opponent.

Ahead of Mr. Mayhem's match with the MurderHawk Monster, the leader of Pinnacle took to Twitter to post an ominous warning, referring to Wardlow as 'the pig.'

"This week, the pig dies," Maxwell Jacob Friedman tweeted.

MJF recently revealed his lack of interest in the Forbidden Door event

Amid all the hype for the highly anticipated AEW-NJPW crossover event 'Forbidden Door,' Maxwell has declared that he wishes to take no part in the affair.

Last week, Tony Khan made his big announcement, revealing a collaboration with the Japanese promotion. The AEW x NJPW event is slated to take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago and will feature some of the most prominent stars from the two promotions squaring off.

However, MJF recently shared a tweet expressing that he would not take part in the event.

"Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show. Not doing it," Friedman tweeted.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show.



Not doing it. Stop booking me and tagging me in “dream matches” for the forbidden door show. Not doing it.

While Wardlow has so far managed to overcome every obstacle in his way, Lance Archer will be a big challenge for the connoisseur of the powerbomb symphony. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top in the upcoming contest.

Do you think the Salt of the Earth will eventually take down Wardlow? Sound off in the comments!

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Wardlow be able to eventually get to Maxwell? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy