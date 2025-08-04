  • home icon
MJF set to face 40-year-old star on Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:40 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via MJF's Instagram]

MJF has been thriving in All Elite Wrestling since winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas. However, a 40-year-old star has been a thorn in his side in recent weeks. This week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth will finally get his chance to settle the score and potentially bring their rivalry to an end.

The former AEW World Champion has been involved in a heated feud with Mark Briscoe since June this year. What started as a rugged interaction backstage turned into a personal rivalry after MJF claimed that Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, would have been disappointed in him. Since then, the 40-year-old has been looking to get revenge on the Happy Gilmore 2 star.

The two battled each other during the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match last month. However, this week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will finally go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe in a grudge match. All Elite Wrestling has been advertising it as the main event of the show, sparking speculation for something major in store.

Mark Briscoe sent a bold message to MJF on last week's AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe has been itching to get his hands on MJF for the past few weeks. He has been attacking the former AEW World Champion every now and then, but The Salt of the Earth always outsmarts him to get away. Ahead of their grudge match this week, Briscoe had some bold words for Friedman.

During last week’s Dynamite, the 40-year-old grabbed a microphone and vowed to finish Maxwell in their upcoming match. Briscoe made it clear that he would feel no remorse for whatever he does to the former world champion.

"For the first time, I really feel like I may never see my brother again ‘cause I know he’s up there in Heaven, chilling in that mansion! But MJF, if I k**l your a** in cold blood, I can’t repent ‘cause not a single cell in my body feels even the slightest bit of remorse!" said Briscoe. [H/T - WrestlePurists]

This bold promo has taken the hype for this match to the next level. It will be interesting to see how things turn out when the two stars collide on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Edited by Arsh Das
