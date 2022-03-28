AEW star MJF reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy from the Oscars

AEW star MJF recently sent out a hilarious response after Will Smith slapped comedian and actor Chris Rock at this year's edition of Oscars.

Things became incredibly heated between Smith and Rock when the latter showed up to present the award for the Best Documentary Feature. Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying she was the star of the 1997 action film 'GI: Jane' due to her shaved head.

This didn't sit well with Will Smith as he stormed to the stage and slapped Rock. The Men in Black star also dropped an F-bomb at the comedian after going back to his seat as the audience looked in disbelief.

Moments after this, MJF took to Twitter to address the controversy. The Salt of the Earth joked that his former Pinnacle stablemate and current rival Wardlow asked Will Smith to slap Chris Rock.

"I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that," tweeted Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Smith later apologized for his actions to the Academy during his acceptance speech of the Best Actor Award he won for King Richard. The incident at the Oscars is sure to remain a big talking point in the pop culture world for days, or for that matter, even months to come.

MJF could soon go to war with Wardlow

The storyline between The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem reached a new height on last week's AEW Dynamite, where MJF revealed that Wardlow was still under a contract as his henchman.

However, The Pinnacle leader made it clear he didn't require the powerhouse performer's services anymore and would pay him to sit at home until the contract expires.

MJF also disclosed that Wardlow was never officially under a contract with AEW, meaning he can't work in the company unless the former wants him to.

Mr. Mayhem was later removed from All Elite Wrestling's roster page, leaving his fate up in the air. It'll be interesting to see how the promotion books this going forward as it's sure to feature Wardlow coming back to seek vengeance.

