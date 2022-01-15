×
"One of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet" – MJF showers praise on former WWE Superstar

Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 15, 2022 10:30 AM IST
There are very few people MJF deems worthy of praise. One person who has earned that praise is Shawn Spears, as The Salt of the Earth again showered praise on the former WWE Superstar.

Shawn Spears faced Andrew Everett on AEW Rampage as the latter made his debut for Tony Khan's company. In under a minute, the Chairman emerged victorious as he continued his preparations towards his huge bout against CM Punk.

Taking to Twitter following the match, Maxwell Jacob Friedman reminded everyone that the former Tye Dillinger is a veteran of the business. He said the match against Andrew Everett proved his greatness as one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the world:

When you are so consistently great for so many years people take you for granted. @ShawnSpears is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that. PG punk is screwed!

MJF and Wardlow showed more signs of dissent on AEW Dynamite

I still think they should wait for MJF to become champ first. But mannnn the way the crowd was boiling and buzzing when Wardlow look like he was actually about to drop MJF tonight 🔥 everyones ready for it now! Either way great problem to have. #AEW https://t.co/fhd7HeRIty

MJF has had Wardlow as his muscle for a large part of his AEW career. However, the former MLW star could soon lose his right-hand man.

On Wednesday night's Dynamite, Wardlow had CM Punk beat but a distraction from the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner allowed The Second City Saint a sneaky win. Wardlow was enraged as Maxwell continued to berate him. However, the former wasn't hearing it this time as he walked out of the ring.

The slow burn between the two Inner Circle members has been happening for a long time now, and fans are excited to see Wardlow become a major single star, like Batista during his feud with Triple H.

AEW currently has Miro, Lance Archer, and Luchasaurus as their top big men. All three have won a title at some point. Wardlow has everything needed to become one of the biggest stars in AEW. In the wake of the recent rumors linking him to WWE, Tony Khan will be smart to strap a rocket on him and push him to the moon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
