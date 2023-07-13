MJF could have a sinister motive behind the growing friendship with Adam Cole, explains WWE legend

MJF and Adam Cole have struck up an unlikely friendship ever since they were paired as a team to be involved in the AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament.

They have overcome the odds and have gone on to beat some very formidable teams on the roster, with their most recent win coming over the powerhouse duo of Big Bill and Brian Cage on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

WWE legend Bully was speaking on the Busted Open Podcast when he gave his opinion on why the AEW World Heavyweight Champion is doing what he is doing with Adam Cole and suggested that it might be a sinister plan after all.

He said:

"But I think that is what MJF wants Cole to believe. That’s where he is luring him in and I like him luring him in a different way, playing at his heart strings. Listen, Adam Cole is a nice guy. He is a nice guy in real life and even in the wrestling ring, despite the fact that he might have the spirit of the fight and the heart of a lion, you can still tell that he is a genuine nice guy. I think what MJF told him really resonated with Adam Cole and he warmed up to him. He almost verbally put his arm around MJF’s shoulder and said ‘Don't worry Max, I’ll be your friend.'" [8:15 - 8:59]

MJF & Adam Cole reveal future plans

MJF and Adam Cole took the mic after successfully beating Big Bill and Brian Cage and revealed what they would like to do next.

Cole said:

"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect a tag team like MJF & Adam Cole Bay Bay to work. Not only has it worked, but I think we are doing pretty damn good, dont you? I did not have high expectations for this team but what I do have high expectations on is winning this Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and why stop there? Because if we do win this tournament, on July 29th, AEW Collision in Connecticut, if we win this tournament, we get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And boys and girls, I am going to make a promise, right here right now. If we stay on the same page that we’ve been on, you are looking at the new AEW World Tag Team Champions."

The duo has undoubtedly formed an interesting bond and will look to go all the way in the tag team tournament that they find themselves in. If the pair go on to win AEW tag team gold, it will be one of the best things to happen in wrestling right now, as their chemistry is off the charts.

Tony Khan will do well to build on their chemistry and plan something long-term that will keep the audiences at home hooked to their screens.

