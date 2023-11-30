MJF slams AEW star's WWE run: “His talents weren't fully recognized and he wasn't afforded the opportunity to be a world champion”

AEW world champion, MJF took a shot at WWE's booking of a current All-Elite Wrestling star.

The AEW star in question is Samoa Joe. MJF has made a career out of taking jibes at his opponents and the rival promotion. He never fails to make headlines with his must-see promos every week. On Dynamite this week, the AEW World Champion came out to send a message to his next challenger for his world title.

MJF had promised Samoa Joe that he would give him a world title opportunity after they win the ROH tag team title at the Full Gear PPV. The two are now set to collide for the title at the World's End pay-per-view on 30th December in Maxwell's hometown, Long Island. This week on Dynamite, Max sent a message to Joe.

The AEW World Champion admitted that he respected Joe for what he did for the wrestling industry. Furthermore, MJF commented on Joe's WWE run as well. The Devil directly questioned the booking decisions of the Stamford-based promotion regarding the Samoan Submission Machine:

"His talents weren't fully recognized, and he wasn't afforded the opportunity to be a world champion in WWE."

It remains to be seen whether Samoa Joe succeeds in becoming the AEW World Champion, as he is set to challenge MJF a second time for the title now.

