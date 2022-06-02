"Things I've been dying to say" - Absent AEW star sides with MJF after his pipe-bomb promo against Tony Khan

MJF's recent promo on AEW Dynamite has rocked the wrestling world. Many have shared their support for Friedman, including his colleague Brian Cage, who recently took to Twitter to side with him.

Cage is a star that many AEW fans have been clamoring to see back on television for almost a year. The Machine was not only one of the most intimidating stars, he was also once a staple of Dynamite. However, Cage has not appeared on AEW television since October 6th, 2021.

The Machine recently responded to a fan's post, where they asked if he would be siding with MJF from now on.

"Many things he's been saying are things I've been dying to say.....just not there to say them" - Brian Cage tweeted.

Brian Cage last appeared at ROH Supercard Of Honor XV, possibly alluding to the fact that he might not be on bad terms with Tony Khan. However, maybe the star could return to AEW now to stand by Friedman against their boss.

Two fans responded to Brian Cage's comments surrounding MJF

Both Brian Cage and MJF seem to be getting fan support due to their booking and apparent unhappiness with AEW. One fan noted that Cage could have had a good feud with Wardlow.

"Brian, In my opinion AEW LOST a ton of money with a feud w/ you and Wardlow maybe a year build. What a shame for the both of you athletes. Miss seeing you wrestling dude" - @JerichoKenny Tweeted.

Another fan was confused about not seeing the star in AEW for so long that they even questioned whether he was still signed to the promotion.

"@briancagegmsi are you still under Aew contract" - @Outofthering215 tweeted.

Both Brian Cage and MJF are still under contract with AEW, regardless of fan perception. However, as the story continues to develop, fans will simply have to keep catching Dynamite to see what's next.

