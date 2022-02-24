MJF cuts an emotional promo on AEW Dynamite; leaves CM Punk stunned 

MJF delivered an unusually emotional and moving promo on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he recalled being bullied at school.

When The Salt of the Earth walked down the entrance ramp to address the fans, the boos were deafening. However, being the master talker he is, MJF slowly earned the crowd's sympathy when he began speaking about the hard times he faced during his schooling days as a Jew.

He added that watching wrestling kept him going, and he looked up to CM Punk, wanting to become like him. MJF said he left everything behind to pursue wrestling like The Second City Saint, whom he considered his hero.

However, this changed when Punk left the business in 2014, prompting MJF to leave his dreams behind and go to college. The Pinnacle leader then added that he wouldn't betray his fans like CM Punk did.

In closing, MJF declared himself better than his AEW Revolution opponent and proclaimed that even the latter knew it. Though The Straight Edge Superstar came out asking MJF if the story was true, the latter just walked away without answering.

Punk and MJF would go to war in a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution 2022

The Salt of the Earth's memorable promo on AEW Dynamite has added an extra layer to his upcoming match with Punk. Considering how relatable and heartfelt his story was, it won't be a surprise to see several fans favoring MJF over the former WWE star on March 6th.

Both performers will meet at Revolution 2022 in a Dog Collar match, the second bout in AEW history under this rare stipulation. With The Pinnacle leader already having a singles win over CM Punk, it'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan books him to win again and end their feud decisively.

What did you make of MJF's promo on this week's Dynamite? Do you see him defeating CM Punk at Revolution 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy