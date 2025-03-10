MJF surrenders to relentless beatdown at AEW Revolution

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:45 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's Facebook]

AEW star MJF suffered a major setback at the Revolution pay-per-view. He wrestled one of the most popular men in the promotion tonight, Hangman Adam Page.

The two have been at each other's throats for many weeks, with each trying to ambush the other not only physically, but psychologically as well. Maxwell showed insecurity in the Cowboy's popularity despite both stars' actions.

During their confrontation ahead of Revolution, MJF tried to set Hangman on fire. The intense feud was seemingly settled in the middle of the ring at the pay-per-view. The show opened with the Salt of the Earth teasing Hangman's original theme before switching to his own music. The match itself was highly personal.

The two former AEW World Champions used every tactic in the book to gain the upper hand in the bout. Maxwell showed his vicious side tonight and intended to seriously hurt Hangman Page. In the end, Friedman took a deadeye, a gnarly angel's wings, and a buckshot lariat to stay down.

Hangman added the angel's wings to his toolbox when he defeated and retired Christopher Daniels in January 2025. It will be interesting to see what will be next for the two rivals as both stars aim for the AEW World Championship in 2025.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
