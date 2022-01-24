MJF takes a massive shot at close friend in AEW

MJF and Wardlow's relationship in AEW has witnessed a severe deterioration. On Twitter, the Salt of the Earth took a huge shot at his right-hand man.

Powerhouse Hobbs celebrated his birthday on January 23rd and the All Elite Wrestling Twitter account wished him a happy birthday. MJF took this opportunity to call the Team Taz member the best big man in AEW "by a country mile" in what felt like a very loud and clear shot at Wardlow.

"Happy birthday to the best big man in AEW by a country mile." - MJF tweeted.

Wardlow has been a loyal muscleman for MJF and the Pinnacle since he was first introduced in Tony Khan's promotion. Over the last few weeks, he has been teasing dissension with Maxwell Jacob Friedman as the latter has become increasingly unfair to him.

MJF cost Wardlow a win over CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman Wardlow vs CM Punk was extremely compelling viewing. Wardlow vs CM Punk was extremely compelling viewing.

On last week's Dynamite, MJF claimed that Shawn Spears would finish the job that Wardlow was unable to complete, the job being giving CM Punk his first loss in his All Elite Wrestling career.

It was an intentional jibe from the former MLW star as he was the one who cost Wardlow the win in the first place. Wardlow delivered 8 power bombs to the Second City Saint, including one through the timekeeper's table.

The Voice of the Voiceless was obliterated and just as Wardlow went for the pin, MJF came up at ringside and asked his protege to break up the pin and powerbomb the former WWE Champion more. This eventually led to Wardlow getting rolled up and pinned by CM Punk.

An enraged Wardlow nearly lost his cool as MJF berated him for losing. Shawn Spears had to interject himself into the situation to cool things down as Wardlow walked off. Shawn Spears went on to lose to CM Punk in mere seconds in the next Dynamite episode.

The story being told between the two is reminiscent of the Evolution storyline in WWE between Batista and Triple H. The Animal eventually had enough of The Game and rebelled, which was the beginning of Batista's journey to superstardom. If Wardlow can emulate Batista's run to a respectable extent, AEW could have a huge star on its hands.

