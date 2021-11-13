MJF takes a shot at 11-year-old AEW fan

AEW's MJF is known for staying in his heel character during interviews and on social media platforms. In a recent tweet, MJF ended up calling an 11-year-old AEW fan "garbage."

MJF is the most despised heel in AEW. A future AEW Champion in the making, The Salt of the Earth is considered one of the future megastars of the promotion. Fans love to boo him, and MJF enjoys the attention.

In a recent tweet, MJF took a shot at an 11-year-old Darby Allin fan. The kid posted a video of him rendering Darby's theme music on YouTube. The video's title, which had "MJF sucks" in it, caught the AEW star's attention. MJF went on to call the kid "garbage" in a tweet where he shared the video.

MJF to face Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2021

One of the most anticipated matches on AEW Full Gear 2021 is the bout between Darby Allin and MJF. Fans have huge expectations as both stars are considered to be pillars of their promotion.

#Undefeated When it comes to what I can do in the ring people have short term memory.At Full Gear I remind the masses again that inside the squared circle I’m one of the best athletes this sport has to offer.The past,The present,The future,Of professional wrestling When it comes to what I can do in the ring people have short term memory. At Full Gear I remind the masses again that inside the squared circle I’m one of the best athletes this sport has to offer. The past, The present, The future,Of professional wrestling #Undefeated https://t.co/nMCPPFsz3Y

MJF has been constantly reminding everyone how good of an athlete he is but, on November 13th, he will be in for a test to prove his capability.

Darby Allin, on the other hand, is waiting to get his hands on MJF, who made comments about Allin's personal life. MJF also attacked Allin's mentor, Sting.

Tensions are high between the two, and Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the battleground where all hell breaks loose.

