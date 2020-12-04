All Elite Wrestling sensation Maxwell Jacob Friedman - popularly known as MJF - has established his place as one of the fastest rising Superstars in the business today. Considered as one of the top heels in all of pro wrestling, MJF is known for his trash-talking skills on the mic.

Similarly, UFC stars Conor McGregor and Colby Covington have also established their place as two of the biggest stars in the world of MMA. However, MJF didn't hold back in taking a shot at the two former UFC champions while he was recently presented with the opportunity.

MJF believes he can get the better of Conor McGregor and Colby Covington on the mic

In a recent appearance on the What the Heck show, MJF took shots at UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Colby Covington. While MJF praised the two UFC fighters for their trash-talking skills, he also claimed that comparing them to him is laughable. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

MJF stated that if either McGregor or Covington jumped ship to the world of AEW, they would get verbally destroyed by him.

“I think it’s cute in comparison to me. It’s laughable, but I think they’re great in the world of MMA. If either of those two guys came into the world of AEW, they would be in a lot of trouble. They’d get absolutely verbally bent over, if you know what I mean."

MJF also added that both Conor McGregor and Colby Covington have done a great job getting a reaction out of the crowd, irrespective of whether it's negative or positive. The AEW star also added that neither could last in a sparring session with him.

“For what they do, I really enjoy what Conor McGregor did in the UFC. Colby Covington, somebody who understands how to get a reaction out of a crowd, whether positive or negative. Yeah, I enjoy what both of them did. But could they spar with me? Absolutely not. That would not be good. I don’t think that would be good for anybody, honestly. It would be uncomfortable.”

MJF is currently focused on his AEW career. Chris Jericho has given the Inner Circle members a week to resolve their issues, failing which the group will be disbanded. Next week's Dynamite will definitely be a huge one for The Inner Circle.