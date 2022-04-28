MJF teases former WWE star's AEW debut on next week's Dynamite

MJF teased a huge debut for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite when he revealed that Wardlow will face a mystery opponent next Wednesday.

The Salt of the Earth paid off Jake Roberts to acquire Lance Archer’s services to go after Wardlow. Mr Mayhem has been a thorn in MJF’s side since he officially turned his back on his former boss.

Archer started the match strong but Wardlow came back with a vengeance. Both men tried to hit their signature moves early on but were unable to do so. Wardlow showed off his impressive athleticism as he hit a hurricanrana while The Murderhawk Monster performed his signature top rope walking moonsault.

Archer managed to connect a Blackout but it was not enough to put away the former Pinnacle member. Wardlow powered out of a second Blackout and hit four powerbombs to pick up the win.

After the match, MJF stood backstage with Shawn Spears and called someone. He informed them that he would pay them six figures for one match and ended the promo with a line that was heavily associated with former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling. MJF also mentioned that the opponent is taller than Wardlow, which further led the audience to believe that it is Big Cass who will show up next week to try and take down Wardlow on MJF’s behalf.

Wardlow has made life difficult for MJF in AEW

Wardlow cost MJF the match against CM Punk at Revolution. He later officially broke his partnership with the Pinnacle entirely. MJF proceeded to ban him from AEW as contractually Wardlow was still bound to him.

Wardlow still tried to force his way past security, costing Shawn Spears and MJF in their matches against Captain Shawn Dean.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite MJF is a madman. Wardlow has a full team of security guiding him to the ring while he is handcuffed and he isn't allowed to have any music playing. MJF is a madman. Wardlow has a full team of security guiding him to the ring while he is handcuffed and he isn't allowed to have any music playing.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/kBtv0RwfEz

Wardlow has defeated the Butcher and Lance Archer and is likely to face W. Morrissey next week on AEW Dynamite. Will Wardlow overcome the latest hurdle MJF throws his way?

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh