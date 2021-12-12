AEW star MJF teases starting a new promotion with former WWE Tag Team Champions

MJF teased the start of a new promotion with FTR after the latter's controversial loss to The Lucha Brothers on AEW Rampage.
The opener for Rampage saw The Lucha Brothers face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The masked stars came won after Penta El Zero Miedo pinned Cash Wheeler. However, Cash's feet were under the bottom rope, which should have caused the referee to break up the pin. A month back at Full Gear, the Lucha Brothers similarly retained the championship as the wrong guy was pinned.
MJF claimed to be disgusted by the injustice that had befallen his Pinnacle stablemates. Dax Harwood and MJF shared a Twitter interaction, where the FTR member asked the Salt of the Earth to start his promotion:
MJF responded by asking if Smokey Mountain Wrestling is still up for grabs, the defunct promotion once run by Jim Cornette:
MJF received a hero's welcome on AEW Dynamite
The biggest story heading into AEW Dynamite in Long Island was the welcome MJF received. People were split with their opinions, as large numbers of people argued both sides.
CM Punk trolled the crowd by walking out to the former MLW star's music and cutting a heel promo on MJF and the crowd. The idea was to get the crowd in favor of the hometown star and it worked. After a tremendous video package, MJF walked down to the ring for the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to a hero's welcome from the crowd.
MJF, a two-time winner of the ring, was again in the final three alongside Ricky Starks and Dante Martin. It seemed like the Team Taz members would outnumber him, only for Dante to dump the FTW Champion out of the ring. Dante Martin and MJF will square off for the ring at Winter are Coming.
