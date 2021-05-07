MJF and The Young Bucks react to AEW's huge ratings number 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and MJF have taken to Twitter to celebrate AEW garnering 1.09 million viewers for its Blood and Guts episode.

The main event featured The Pinnacle defeating The Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts match. The bout has divided fans, with some praising the level of violence while others criticized the ending, where Jericho took a bump into a crash pad.

While AEW Dynamite faced a slump in ratings last week, it bounced back spectacularly by becoming the most-watched show on cable on Wednesday night.

In reaction to the news, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks posted a telling picture. It features Matt Jackson lying down in the ring watching Jon Moxley getting beaten down by The Elite.

The undisputed star of the show, MJF, also responded to the development. His tweet indicated The Pinnacle's rise to the top of the mountain in AEW. It is to be seen if AEW can sustain its audience for next week's episode, which also has a loaded card.

Several matches announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

The next edition of AEW Dynamite promises to be a memorable one with as many as three title matches on the card.

Darby Allin will put his TNT Championship on the line against the recently-resurgent Miro. The Young Bucks will also defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU. If the challengers lose, it'll be their last match as a tag team.

Check out the LOADED card for next week's #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/QK5M8FD0BO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley will lock horns with Yuji Nagata for the title in a historic moment for AEW's relationship with NJPW. Finally, Orange Cassidy and PAC will square off to determine the challenger for AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing 2021.

Do you think AEW Dynamite will see an increase in ratings next week? Which match are your most excited about on next week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.