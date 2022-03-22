"Fake news" - MJF slams AEW over recent Twitter post

MJF recently responded to the hype video for his upcoming promo segment on this week's AEW Dynamite posted by the company's official Twitter handle.

The Salt of the Earth cost his former Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow his TNT Championship match at the last Wednesday show against Scorpio Sky. After the bout, MJF used his Dynamite Diamond Ring to lay down Mr.Mayhem, while Shawn Spears attacked him with multiple chair shots.

It's worth noting that the same ornament also came into play at Revolution 2022, where Wardlow handed it to CM Punk, using which he defeated MJF. A few hours back, The Pinnacle leader took to Twitter to claim that him costing Mr.Mayhem his TNT Championship match was blatant fake news. Instead, he claimed that it was Wardlow who screwed himself. Check out his tweet below:

"More Fake news. Wardlow screwed Wardlow." tweeted MJF

Considering MJF has been in top form in recent months, delivering several memorable promos during his heated feud with CM Punk, his segment from AEW Dynamite is easily the most awaited of the show.

MJF could set up his inevitable clash with Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

The storyline between MJF and Wardlow is another example of All Elite Wrestling's penchant for booking slow-burn and long-term feuds.

Mr.Mayhem's dissension was teased for several months before it finally materialized into him officially leaving The Pinnacle. As such, given just how much time the promotion has invested into this feud, it's safe to they won't book a match between the two performers any time before Double or Nothing 2022.

MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite could set up the highly-anticipated clash for the May pay-per-view, which the company could slowly build in the coming weeks. Wardlow could also collide and possibly defeat Shawn Spears as part of the ongoing rivalry to build momentum ahead of the match with his former boss.

