MJF has a three-word message for the AEW star who has been creepily stalking him

AEW world champion MJF must be shaking his head, as he responds to his fellow All Elite wrestler and rapper for teasing him on social media once again.

The star in question is Max Caster. The Acclaimed rapper teasing the AEW world champion by calling him the love of his life and even boyfriend is well known among the internet wrestling community. Caster never misses an opportunity to troll Maxwell online.

The world trios champion shared the AEW ring with The Devil only once a few years ago, and fans eagerly want them together onscreen again. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed rapper is onto the world champion once again, as he shares a picture of his love sitting at the Airport, writing the following on the "X" social media platform:

"Spotted the King of Wrestling! 🫅😍 King Maxi 😊."

MJF was seemingly frustrated as always by the constant teasing, as he later responded to his picture shared by Caster and the teasing caption. Here is how Maxwell responded on the "X" social media platform:

"OH COME ON!!!!"

Expand Tweet

The exchange didn't end there as Max Caster replied to the tweet saying, "You like it." The online game between the two will continue until fans finally get to see them together onscreen. Only time will tell when that will happen down the line.

MJF's next challenger for the AEW world championship announced

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the AEW world champion for more than 300 days now. It has undoubtedly been one of the best world title reigns in the history of the company, considering the quality matches and the captivating storylines. Meanwhile, The Devil is finally set to defend his title after months.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Maxwell got attacked from behind by Jay White after being called out by Bullet Club Gold, and White went on to challenge him for the world title. The Devil wasted a little time to accept the challenge, and the match is set to take place at the Full Gear PPV.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, White has been on the All-Elite roster for quite some time now and is finally getting the well-deserved push. It remains to be seen who walks out the champion from the Full Gear PPV next month.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.