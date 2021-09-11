MJF unhappy with top AEW heel 

MJF recently vented his frustrations on Max Caster, who failed to defeat Brian Pillman Jr. in the main event of this week's AEW Rampage.

Pillman and Caster battled it out in front of the former's hometown crowd of Cincinnati. As expected, The Varsity Blondes' member defeated Caster, much to the happiness of the fans . However, MJF, who recently kickstarted a feud with Pillman in AEW, is not impressed.

Taking to Twitter, MJF directed a message towards Max Caster, writing that he had just one job to complete. Furthermore, The Pinnacle leader took a dig at Caster's name, terming him "Mid Caster."

"You had one job @PlatinumMax. Mid caster," tweeted MJF

After Brian Pillman Jr. won the match on AEW Rampage, Max Caster, and his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, attacked the hometown boy.

However, Pillman was rescued by another hometown hero, Jon Moxley. The show went off-air with Pillman and Moxley celebrating together amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. can soon collide on AEW

On Wednesday night's Dynamite, MJF targeted Brian Pillman's aunt, Linda, and pregnant sister at the ringside. The 'Salt of The Earth' aimed several barbs at the two, which prompted Pillman to show up and confront him. Nonetheless, MJF took a dig at Pillman's mother right in front of him.

The altercation soon turned physical, with Wardlow and Griff Garrison also getting involved. With AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd less than two weeks later, the event seems like the ideal stage for MJF and Pillman to settle their differences.

