MJF unleashes brutal beatdown on AEW Dynamite; single-handedly takes out tag team

By Sujay
Modified May 08, 2025 01:13 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion (Image credits: AEW on X/Twitter)

MJF unleashed a brutal beatdown on AEW Dynamite this week and ensured that he took down a tag team single handedly. This will certainly get the fans and the roster talking.

For weeks now, the former AEW World Champion has been trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate. He has managed to get the approval of both Shelton Benjamin and MVP but not from Bobby Lashley.

Last week, Lashley challenged him to follow their motto of hurting people and MJF took him up on that tonight on Dynamite. As MVP challenged the tag team division to step up to both Lashley and Shelton, out come Top Flight to answer the challenge.

However, what they did not expect was MJF sneaking up on them and unleashing an attack which took them both out. He then walked up to the ring and took the microphone and told Bobby Lashley that he hurts people.

The former WWE star looked impressed and said that he will get an answer next week. That pretty much sets Maxwell Jacob Friedman in good stead when it comes to him potentially joining The Hurt Syndicate in the near future.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next week on Dynamite and how Bobby Lashley will respond.

