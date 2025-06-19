MJF unmasks 42-year-old Luchador at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; fans furious

MJF is known to commit some of the most heinous acts in AEW. An example of one such act came when he unmasked a top luchador, which is considered sacred and important to their identity as wrestlers.

At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, MJF battled the international sensation Mistico in a singles showdown. The match was a captivating encounter pitting two contrasting in-ring styles against each other after weeks of tension.

Moreover, The Salt of the Earth had the entire Hurt Syndicate watching his back ringside. They tried to run interference multiple times, but Mistico went up against the odds and countered each of their moves.

The fans inside Arena Mexico were enthralled with the action. Towards the end of the bout, Mistico made the Wolf of Wrestling tap out, but MVP had distracted the referee. At the same time, he was low-blowed by Maxwell, but still managed to stay in the match.

Finally, the former AEW World Champion threw the bout and nailed him with another low-blow, causing a disqualification. The Hurt Syndicate joined him in the ring to beat down Mistico. However, the entire arena was furious when MJF unmasked him and added insult to injury by wearing it himself.

This led to loud jeers from the audience, prompting multiple CMLL luchadors to come out and defend their honor and Mistico. The entire sequence ended in chaos as The Hurt Syndicate chose to retreat from the ring, not before committing such a despicable act.

