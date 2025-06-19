  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • MJF unmasks 42-year-old Luchador at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; fans furious

MJF unmasks 42-year-old Luchador at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; fans furious

By N.S Walia
Published Jun 19, 2025 01:46 GMT
MJF at AEW Grand Slam Mexico (Image via AEW
MJF at AEW Grand Slam Mexico (Image via AEW's X)

MJF is known to commit some of the most heinous acts in AEW. An example of one such act came when he unmasked a top luchador, which is considered sacred and important to their identity as wrestlers.

Ad

At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, MJF battled the international sensation Mistico in a singles showdown. The match was a captivating encounter pitting two contrasting in-ring styles against each other after weeks of tension.

Moreover, The Salt of the Earth had the entire Hurt Syndicate watching his back ringside. They tried to run interference multiple times, but Mistico went up against the odds and countered each of their moves.

The fans inside Arena Mexico were enthralled with the action. Towards the end of the bout, Mistico made the Wolf of Wrestling tap out, but MVP had distracted the referee. At the same time, he was low-blowed by Maxwell, but still managed to stay in the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Finally, the former AEW World Champion threw the bout and nailed him with another low-blow, causing a disqualification. The Hurt Syndicate joined him in the ring to beat down Mistico. However, the entire arena was furious when MJF unmasked him and added insult to injury by wearing it himself.

This led to loud jeers from the audience, prompting multiple CMLL luchadors to come out and defend their honor and Mistico. The entire sequence ended in chaos as The Hurt Syndicate chose to retreat from the ring, not before committing such a despicable act.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications