MJF vows to never wrestle popular AEW star, calls him a "slob" on social media

AEW star MJF has always been very selective when it comes down to who he competes against. He has now established very firmly on social media that he has no intentions of wrestling Eddie Kingston.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his AEW return at the end of the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th. At the time of writing, has yet to face anyone in the ring.

One fan on Twitter told the "Salt of the Earth" that he would love to see Friedman take on AEW fan favorite Eddie Kingston. However, Friedman quickly shut that possibility down:

"I'll never wrestle that slob." tweeted @The_MJF

This prompted Kingston to respond to the Tweet by posting a gif, claiming that all Friedman is is an actor:

Ironically, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has wrestled "that slob" in the past. Friedman and Kingston having wrestled in just one singles match against each other at an IWA Mid-South event in 2018, with MJF picking up the victory.

MJF will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

For the first time since being obliterated by Wardlow at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will wrestle for AEW. His opponent will be someone he has traveled the road with for many years in the past, the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta.

This be Friedman's first match in AEW since Double or Nothing. Additionally, it will also be the first match Wheeler Yuta will have had in AEW since losing the ROH Pure Championship to Daniel Garcia on September 7th.

The man who beat Yuta for the ROH Pure Title will also be in action. Garcia will team up with Bryan Danielson to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Also, in a heated grudge match, Hangman Page will take on the newly signed Rush in singles action.

