MJF wants top female star to join The Pinnacle after capturing AEW Women's Championship

MJF has expressed his desire to see Britt Baker become the first female performer in AEW to join The Pinnacle after capturing the Women's Championship.

One of the top factions in the promotion, The Pinnacle also consists of Shawn Spears, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), and Wardlow. The stable will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where they'll square off with The Inner Circle.

"If you decide to do #StadiumStampede, just know, it will be your last match." - @The_MJF #thePinnacle sends a warning to the #InnerCircle on #AEWDynamite. Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FOkFqTJBcI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Speaking with Inside The Ropes ahead of the May 30th pay-per-view, the AEW star said Britt Baker is the ideal candidate to join the stable as they have formed a bond and recognize each other's talents.

However, the MJF stated that they would approach Baker only after they have all the gold in their possession, except for the AEW Women's Championship. He also stated that he expects Britt Baker to win the title at Double Or Nothing.

"Britt Baker. Me and Britt have actually formed a bit of a bond. I still think she’s a total b**ch and she definitely thinks I’m a s***head, but talent recognises talent. Real recognises real. And then when we’re done with the Inner Circle, after we make them disband this Sunday, all we’re going to focus on is gold. Now, after we win all the gold, will there perhaps be a conversation where we’re going, “Well, there’s only one title left”? Then would it possibly make sense for me to pull Brittany Baker over the side and just have a conversation? Maybe. Right now doesn’t make sense, but I’m very much so looking forward to seeing Britt Baker become the new AEW Women’s Champion," said MJF.

Britt Baker would be the perfect addition to The Pinnacle, with her character being perfectly in sync with the others in the stable.

Could Britt Baker walk out as the new champion at AEW Double or Nothing 2021?

Britt Baker will challenge AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida this Sunday. Having won the title at Double or Nothing 2020, Shida has had a memorable run as the champion. However, it seems like the perfect time for a title change.

Two years ago today I was in my first @AEW PPV.



Haven’t been in one since...



I won, btw. #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/hCsj1cxEhd — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 25, 2021

Baker deserves a run with the championship as she played a crucial role in reviving the AEW Women's division last year.

Do you want Britt Baker to join The Pinnacle? Do you think she'll become the new AEW Women's Champion this Sunday? Sound off in the comments section.