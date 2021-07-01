MJF wins the main event of AEW Dynamite in a controversial fashion 

This week on AEW Dynamite, two of the most promising and gifted stars in the promotion, MJF, and Sammy Guevara, squared off in the main event of the night.

MJF and Guevara have traded blows in recent matches between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. However, this marked the first occasion when the two wrestled in a singles match in AEW.

As expected, the two left their all in the ring and had arguably one of the best matches on AEW Dynamite this year. While many fans have often criticized AEW for not giving importance to the art of selling, this week's bout was a textbook example of how it can enhance the quality of a match.

Both Sammy Guevara and MJF perfectly sold each other's offense, with The Pinnacle's leader putting forth a masterclass in working with an injured knee. The closing stages of the match were frantic, with fans firmly rooting for Guevara.

In the end, interference from The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears and Wardlow turned the tide in MJF's favor. While Wardlow attacked Chris Jericho at ringside, Spears laid Guevara down with a chair shot to the head, allowing The Salt of the Earth to pin him.

MJF could lock horns with Chris Jericho so

Next week on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, MJF will announce a few stipulations which Chris Jericho will have to get through in order to get his hands on The Pinnacle's leader. Plus, if Jericho if fails to defeat MJF, The Inner Circle will have to leave his long-time rival alone forever.

The match could easily headline either of the AEW Fyter Fest shows on July 14th and July 21th, though the promotion could also save it for a pay-per-view, possibly AEW: All Out on September 5th.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Do you think MJF going over Sammy Guevara was the right decision? Sound off in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun