"Montez Ford is probably watching this and laughing" - Fans call out AEW and Ricochet for copying WWE again

The fierce competition between AEW and WWE has been prevalent in wrestling for years now. However, there have been times when Tony Khan's company has taken anecdotes from WWE's programming and replicated them. A similar instance took place recently, which drew the ire of the fanbase.

Weeks ago, WWE fans witnessed a blockbuster Triple Threat TLC Tag Team Match. The Street Profits successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

During the match, a memorable spot saw Montez Ford borrowing a fan's prosthetic leg to attack Johnny Gargano. All Elite Wrestling possibly noticed the spot garnering a lot of attention and ran a similar angle on the latest episode of Collision.

Ricochet got into an altercation with former WWE star Zach Gowen and took him down in the ring with his own prosthetic leg before walking away with it. This led to the fans exploding on social media, claiming that All Elite Wrestling bluntly copied WWE's spot and even dragged Montez Ford into the conversation.

"Always gotta copy wwe."

"copying again lmao."

"Montez Ford is probably watching this and laughing not because it's good but because it's a bad version of his."

"They're copying," lol. Some of you only watched WWE, and it shows."

"OH LOOK AEW STEALING FROM WWE ONCE AGAIN WHAT A SHOCKER."

"Since when Montez getting bald?"

Fans reacted to AEW pulling a similar spot as WWE with Ricochet on Collision (Image via AEW's Instagram)

AEW will continue the angle with Ricochet on their upcoming show

Following Ricochet's actions during Collision, Tony Khan made a huge announcement. He revealed that Zach Gowen will get a chance to exact payback on the former WWE United States Champion in a wrestling match.

It has been made official for Dynamite: Beach Break next week. This will mark Zach Gowen's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion and his first major appearance as an in-ring athlete in a long time.

With the stage set for their must-see collision, it will be exciting to see the one-legged miracle man, Zach Gowen, throw his chops inside the squared circle once again.

