More details on the exact nature of CM Punk's injury and surgery - Reports

CM Punk has gotten widespread media attention lately, and now we might have more information about the nature of his injury.

Hot off the heels of a massive win over Hangman Adam Page, The Best in The World made a sombre announcement mere days after being crowned the AEW World Champion. He said he had sustained an injury severe enough to warrant immediate surgery.

This effectively meant that he would be out of action for a considerable period of time, likely missing the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as well. Interestingly, there wasn't any concrete information on exactly what his injury was.

Dave Meltzer recently spoke about his interaction with the former WWE star on Wrestling Observer, seemingly confirming that Punk had suffered a foot injury.

"I don't know why they don't say it was a broken foot, and he hasn't actually said it was a broken foot, but, he had foot surgery today and I guess it went well. (...) Punk asked me all about when I broke my foot, so, it's like I guess he had a broken foot, right? (...) He asked me, like today at surgery you know, questions about broken foot. So, I presume its a broken foot." (00:25 - 1:15)

CM Punk's injury has halted what could have been an epic reign this year. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when he makes his triumphant return to the All Elite scene.

CM Punk only one among a long list of injured wrestlers this year

AEW has had a lot of bad luck recently, with a number of stars other than CM Punk also on the injury list this month.

Adam Cole, Scorpio Sky, and Anthony Bowens are also currently out of action, citing a variety of injuries. While some are expected to return soon, this has undoubtedly led to issues, especially with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view just around the corner.

Smart Wrestling Fan Podcast @SWFPodcast Is the AEW roster so huge that they can afford to injure all of these guys out for a few weeks? Yes. The answer is yes. #AEWDoN Is the AEW roster so huge that they can afford to injure all of these guys out for a few weeks? Yes. The answer is yes. #AEWDoN

While fans hope for a swift and speedy recovery of all the injured stars, only time will tell how this will affect Tony Khan's future plans.

