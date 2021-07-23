More details on Thunder Rosa signing with AEW

AEW have officially signed Thunder Rosa to their roster.

Thunder Rosa has appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark, even defending her NWA Championship during her reign against the likes of Serena Deeb and Ivelisse.

La Mera Mera is one of the best women in the wrestling industry and her signing bolsters the AEW women's roster. She challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at All Out in 2020 but lost to the Japanese star.

In 2021, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker created history as they main evented AEW Dynamite, becoming the first women to main event AEW's flagship show. Their Unsanctioned Lights Out match was critically acclaimed and arguably the best women's match ever seen in North America.

Thunder Rosa recently challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, coming up just short at Slammiversary. The Unstoppable expressed her delight on Twitter, calling AEW the place where she belongs.

Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS https://t.co/iOX3sIM0pg — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 22, 2021

Fightful revealed more details about Thunder Rosa's signing:

Thunder Rosa has officially signed with AEW this week, in a surprise move. It's not shocking in that All Elite Wrestling signed her, but that she could sign, considering her NWA contract ran through the year. However, a buyout of the deal was orchestrated, though we aren't sure of the specifics. We were informed by NWA sources that Thunder Rosa had requested her release from the NWA as far back as 2020, but that was rejected.

The report cited AEW and Tony Khan's caution while conducting business:

We've also been told AEW, and Tony Khan in particular are very careful about not contract tampering, and wanted to play by the book on the situation. We've noted in the past that Tony Khan and Billy Corgan often work together directly.

Is Thunder Rosa next in line to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship?

Thunder Rosa has a big win vs Britt Baker

Thunder Rosa is currently ranked second in AEW's women's division. Top-ranked Nyla Rose was defeated at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, leaving the challenger spot open for Britt Baker's title.

Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, July 21, 2021 pic.twitter.com/FYeLu6XzG1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2021

Buoyed by her confirmation as All Elite, Rosa will certainly eye the AEW Women's Championship, especially after coming up short against Deonna Purrazzo.

She holds a major victory over Britt Baker so the story is already in place. The feud will produce terrific matches if AEW is to go in that direction.

