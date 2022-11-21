A few months ago, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Since then, he has become one of the biggest villains in WWE. Dominik has been compared to several wrestlers in the past, and the latest comparison is between him and popular AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

This past Saturday was the Full Gear pay-per-view. The opening match of the night was a steel cage match between Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Both wrestlers went to war, and Perry was busted open early in the match. Eventually, the young star managed to pick up the win by locking in the snare trap, forcing Luchasaurus to submit.

Following the match, one fan took to Twitter to compare him to Dominik Mysterio, claiming that he was better than the WWE star.

Other fans who reacted to it said that was a well-known fact, especially after seeing Jungle Boy's growth in AEW.

JFD @JFD92101 🤨 @Sgtviper_Gaming Why did you say this like people were gonna disagree? @Sgtviper_Gaming Why did you say this like people were gonna disagree? 😭🤨 https://t.co/XicwS8XDQN

Ron Parker @ronparker11 @Sgtviper_Gaming This is like whatever the opposite is of a hot take. Common knowledge? @Sgtviper_Gaming This is like whatever the opposite is of a hot take. Common knowledge?

Jared Searcy @Searcy306 @Sgtviper_Gaming Bro, you are going to need to compare Jack to somebody else, especially after last night. This just seems like common knowledge. @Sgtviper_Gaming Bro, you are going to need to compare Jack to somebody else, especially after last night. This just seems like common knowledge.

Some also tweeted saying that Dominik should have been an exceptional wrestler from the get-go, considering he's the son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

However, some fans sided with Dominik, claiming that he is a more popular star than Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and in his short time in WWE, has shown improvements in his character and storyline compared to the AEW star, especially since he joined hands with The Judgment Day.

Sneedorah @sneedorah @Sgtviper_Gaming when jungle boy is on I struggle to pay attention. When Dom is on I at least find him amusing @Sgtviper_Gaming when jungle boy is on I struggle to pay attention. When Dom is on I at least find him amusing

Derrick T. @ThaBirdmanG @Sgtviper_Gaming In ring, I agree. I find the story involving Dom more interesting than JBs though personally. Partly b/c I don’t find him that interesting, but also b/c of the odd on/off TV nature of the story. Christian’s been great when given time/opportunity. @Sgtviper_Gaming In ring, I agree. I find the story involving Dom more interesting than JBs though personally. Partly b/c I don’t find him that interesting, but also b/c of the odd on/off TV nature of the story. Christian’s been great when given time/opportunity.

Noob Saibot 🌐 @NotBoogey @Sgtviper_Gaming He's getting better but Dom still has a lot more work to do if he hopes to remain relevant in this business and make a name for himself. @Sgtviper_Gaming He's getting better but Dom still has a lot more work to do if he hopes to remain relevant in this business and make a name for himself.

Issanothere @AimbotInvader @NotBoogey @Sgtviper_Gaming They’re building him up alright but at a slow pace @NotBoogey @Sgtviper_Gaming They’re building him up alright but at a slow pace

Under-boss Smut Peddler to A Few @SnSpodcastxxx @Sgtviper_Gaming Honestly, had this been jungle boy from a year or two ago I’d agree but dude been dead in the water for atleast a year. Can’t cut a promo, does the exact same match, I mean there’s really nothing special about him at this point I feel like he’s peaked and I was a huge fan. @Sgtviper_Gaming Honestly, had this been jungle boy from a year or two ago I’d agree but dude been dead in the water for atleast a year. Can’t cut a promo, does the exact same match, I mean there’s really nothing special about him at this point I feel like he’s peaked and I was a huge fan.

Some advised the Internet Wrestling Community not to compare the two, considering the vast difference in experience and also, there is no need to degrade one person in order to praise the other.

Elmer Dela Cruz @DCelmer2



You guys dont have to degrade anyone



Just love what you love



They are all trying their best to entertain fans @Sgtviper_Gaming The fact that AEW fans keep on comparing Dom with hook, now jungle boy is just stupidYou guys dont have to degrade anyoneJust love what you loveThey are all trying their best to entertain fans @Sgtviper_Gaming The fact that AEW fans keep on comparing Dom with hook, now jungle boy is just stupidYou guys dont have to degrade anyoneJust love what you loveThey are all trying their best to entertain fans

Jamie @Patheticjamie @Sgtviper_Gaming Obviously Jungle Boy is better. He has way more experience and is obviously better overall. You're comparing someone with 7 years to 2 years. @Sgtviper_Gaming Obviously Jungle Boy is better. He has way more experience and is obviously better overall. You're comparing someone with 7 years to 2 years.

Judgment Day is getting ready to dominate WarGames

This upcoming Saturday marks the return of WarGames to WWE's main roster. For the first time, WWE is breaking the tradition of Survivor Series and is focusing this premium live event around storylines rather than brand warfare.

As of now, two members of The Judgment Day will be taking part in the show, and one of them will be stepping foot inside WarGames.

The faction has been feuding with AJ Styles and the rest of O.C. for several weeks now, and it looks like things might come to an end at Survivor Series. The leader of Finn Balor will be taking on AJ Styles in a one-on-one match, while Rhea Ripley, alongside Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross, will step inside the demonic structure to put an end to the newest member of the O.C., Mia Yim and her team.

The remaining members of The Judgment Day, Dominik and Damian Priest, may wrestle The Good Brothers in a tag team match.

