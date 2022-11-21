A few months ago, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Since then, he has become one of the biggest villains in WWE. Dominik has been compared to several wrestlers in the past, and the latest comparison is between him and popular AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry.
This past Saturday was the Full Gear pay-per-view. The opening match of the night was a steel cage match between Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Both wrestlers went to war, and Perry was busted open early in the match. Eventually, the young star managed to pick up the win by locking in the snare trap, forcing Luchasaurus to submit.
Following the match, one fan took to Twitter to compare him to Dominik Mysterio, claiming that he was better than the WWE star.
Other fans who reacted to it said that was a well-known fact, especially after seeing Jungle Boy's growth in AEW.
Some also tweeted saying that Dominik should have been an exceptional wrestler from the get-go, considering he's the son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.
However, some fans sided with Dominik, claiming that he is a more popular star than Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and in his short time in WWE, has shown improvements in his character and storyline compared to the AEW star, especially since he joined hands with The Judgment Day.
Some advised the Internet Wrestling Community not to compare the two, considering the vast difference in experience and also, there is no need to degrade one person in order to praise the other.
Judgment Day is getting ready to dominate WarGames
This upcoming Saturday marks the return of WarGames to WWE's main roster. For the first time, WWE is breaking the tradition of Survivor Series and is focusing this premium live event around storylines rather than brand warfare.
As of now, two members of The Judgment Day will be taking part in the show, and one of them will be stepping foot inside WarGames.
The faction has been feuding with AJ Styles and the rest of O.C. for several weeks now, and it looks like things might come to an end at Survivor Series. The leader of Finn Balor will be taking on AJ Styles in a one-on-one match, while Rhea Ripley, alongside Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross, will step inside the demonic structure to put an end to the newest member of the O.C., Mia Yim and her team.
The remaining members of The Judgment Day, Dominik and Damian Priest, may wrestle The Good Brothers in a tag team match.
Do you agree with the comparison between Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.
