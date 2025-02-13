More WWE releases on the horizon; that's just the "nature of the beast," says AEW star Jeff Jarrett

Current AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently expressed his thoughts on WWE releasing multiple stars. He believed that more talents would be let go by the global juggernaut in the near future.

Last Friday, several prominent stars, including Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci, Blair Davenport, and Isla Dawn, were unfortunately released from WWE. The decision came as a surprise to many, and it has since become a major talking point in the wrestling community.

On his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett said considering how World Wrestling Entertainment operated, more talents could be released at regular intervals.

"I would say more's coming in a continual (...) there is no post-Wrestlemania and then take a deep breath and then you're good for another 12 months. I think those days are gone, I think every couple of months that's just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now." [2:33 - 2:49]

Jeff Jarrett believes WWE is a different organization now

Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also said the Stamford-based promotion was not the same after the completion of the Endeavor deal. Double J believed the company's new owners would not carry performers who were not contributing to its success.

"WWE is a completely different organization than they were pre-Endeavor. So the pipeline of NXT and bringing people up to the other brands and the TNA relationship, they're not gonna carry anybody, I don't see it. I don't think they're gonna carry anybody on their roster." [2:08 - 2:29]

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently preparing for its next major pitstop on the Road to WrestleMania 41, Elimination Chamber 2025. The pay-per-view will take place in Toronto next month.

