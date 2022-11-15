"Most buried, hidden tag team in AEW" - Jim Cornette blasts the booking of former 2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the current World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, teamed up with FTR to take on Swerve in Our Glory and The Gunn Club. WWE veteran Jim Cornette was not a fan of the booking and expressed his frustrations.

FTR is one of the most experienced teams on the AEW roster. They are the only tag team to simultaneously hold three titles from three different promotions. Unfortunately, they have not been seen frequently in Tony Khan's promotion. After missing out on action for a long time, the former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions are finally being seen on weekly television.

However, Jim Cornette has a major issue with how the two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions have been booked. During the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast episode, the WWE veteran shared his honest thoughts.

According to Cornette, the eight-man tag team match was futile, and the only reason for this was that Tony Khan needed to use the current AEW Tag Team Champions on the show.

“Here comes FTR and they get a huge ovation for the most buried, hidden tag team in AEW... here comes The Acclaimed with a ton of applause and a big ovation because they’re incredibly popular now, so we got to figure out a way to do something about that… They’re going to have an eight-man tag team match, that doesn’t do anything for anybody,” Jim Cornette said. [00:21 - 00:49]

Jim Cornette wants FTR to help the young tag teams in AEW

On the same podcast, Cornette reiterated that all the tag teams were being buried by competing in a pointless eight-man tag team match.

The WWE veteran wants young talents like The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club to learn from FTR. They must work in two-on-two tag team matches against the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

“They’re burying these teams in eight-man tags... but it does nothing for anybody, it makes no sense. There’s multiple issues going on here [sic]. The Gunns and The Acclaimed should be working tag team matches with FTR to learn something… and FTR should be winning every single one of them, except for The Acclaimed obviously right now,” the veteran said. [1:20 - 2:13]

As mentioned earlier, FTR currently holds three tag team titles in ROH, NJPW, and AAA. The championships are a testament to FTR's in-ring skills. However, the one title that they have not held in a long time is the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Can FTR be the team to dethrone The Acclaimed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use the quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes