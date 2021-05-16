"Most dominating heavyweight wrestler" - Popular wrestling star heaps praise on AEW's Miro

Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to heap praise on the new TNT Champion Miro and the man he defeated for the title, Darby Allin.

Miro defeated Allin in the terrific main event of this week's AEW Dynamite to kickstart his first reign with the TNT Championship.

After receiving appreciation from fans, Miro and Allin have now won the respect of the first-ever two-time TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes.

He took to Twitter to write that Darby Allin had a "beautiful run" with the title, but he could find consolation in being beaten by the best heavyweight in wrestling.

"Darby had a beautiful run - and he can take solace in the fact that the man who beat him is the most dominating heavyweight wrestler currently active," Cody tweeted.

Cody and Darby Allin are no strangers to each other, as they have battled it out thrice in AEW. Their first match ended in a draw, Cody won the second, and the third at AEW Full Gear 2020 saw Allin finally triumph to become the TNT Champion.

However, Cody vs. Miro is still a legitimate dream match in AEW and could easily be the main event of a pay-per-view. If Miro has a lengthy reign with the title, a clash between them could go down sometime later in the year.

Miro could face Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Moments after his TNT Championship win, Miro was confronted by Lance Archer. The show ended with the two sharing a staredown, with the commentators talking about a possible clash between them.

Are we in for some from @ToBeMiro vs. @LanceHoyt action after that TNT Championship moment 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EiuihTWfnO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2021

By the looks of it, Miro could defend his title against Lance Archer at Double or Nothing 2021 in a match between two of the most intimidating performers in AEW.

Do you want Miro vs. Lance Archer to happen at Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30? Do you think Cody could be an interesting challenger for Miro's TNT Championship?