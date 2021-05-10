"Most underwhelming thing" - AEW star slams Miro's run in the promotion

TNT Champion Darby Allin has taken a dig at AEW star Miro by terming him the most "underwhelming" thing he has seen.

On last week's special episode of AEW Dynamite, the Bulgarian star laid out a challenge to Allin for a shot at his title. Allin and Miro will now square off on Wednesday's Dynamite in a TNT Championship match.

After going back and forth on Twitter over the last week, Allin has taken things to a different level with his latest tweet that was brutally aimed at Miro's AEW career.

Allin claimed that Miro showed up in AEW as the hottest free agent in the business only to talk about video games and be a best man. He further described the former WWE star as "underwhelming" and said he wouldn't take away his TNT Championship.

"You say Darby’s this and Darby’s that. I know exactly who I am. Do you know who you are Miro? You show up the hottest free agent just to talk about video games and be some best man. You’ve gotta be the most underwhelming thing I’ve seen. You ain’t taking s*** away from me," tweeted Allin.

Could Miro become the new TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite?

It's safe to say that Miro will be Darby Allin's toughest opponent yet, and it won't come as a surprise if he ends his TNT Championship reign prematurely. An advantage Miro will have going into the match on AEW Dynamite is Allin's shoulder injury.

No forfeit! Not my fault he signed the contract then immediately threw himself down a stairs. https://t.co/BXuaxOLfqj — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 7, 2021

Moments before Miro made the challenge, the TNT Champion was thrown down the concrete steps by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to cause the injury. The damage to Allin's shoulder could come into play, with Miro targeting the body part to wear down the champion.

Do you see Miro winning the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite? Do you think Ethan Page and Scorpio will cost Darby Allin or will the champion be rescued by Sting? Sound off in the comments section below.