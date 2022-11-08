"Move on, sh*t happens" - WWE legend has interesting advice in the aftermath of The Elite-CM Punk scuffle in AEW

Al Snow recently hit back at those who are still dissecting the drama between CM Punk and The Elite in the wake of AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

Speaking recently in an interview with PWMania.com, the former WWE star questioned why people haven't moved on from the controversy between the suspended AEW stars.

He also pointed out the similarities in people dwelling on the event and their own real-life issues, noting that the events that occurred post-All Out can't be changed.

“Why do you keep picking at the scab? Why do you keep acknowledging it? Why do you not just shift focus, and then now try to focus on the now because it’s all about what you’re selling. Instead of continuing to pay attention to it and draw attention to it, forget about it, move on, sh*t happens. You do that in your own life, you literally do it in your own life, you either dwell on something, and hold on to it and focus all about it, and you can’t do anything to change it, it’s happened, what are we going to do?" said Al Snow.

Jim Cornette believes that Jeff Jarrett won't be able to fill in for CM Punk in Tony Khan's AEW

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW and voiced his opinion on whether the veteran could have a similar impact as CM Punk.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer was never in a position like Punk in terms of drawing abilities. He said:

"Punk returned – I’ll give each man their proper respects, CM Punk didn’t grow up in the wrestling business and start his own promotion multiple times, but Jeff has never been in a position as a money draw talent like CM Punk was."

In recent weeks, The Elite's return has been teased by AEW; however, it looks like Punk is nowhere close to returning after the comments he made regarding Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes