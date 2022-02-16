×
Create
Notifications

Mr. Brodie Lee's wife sends emotional message to Cody Rhodes after leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW
Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 05:14 AM IST
News

Cody Rhodes is no longer in AEW. The shocking news has been the major talking point in wrestling circles, with many stars coming forward to express their gratitude to the American Nightmare. Mr. Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber sent a heartfelt message to the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling.

A number of sources reported that there was a fallout between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan over negotiations for a new deal. The three-time TNT Champion was instrumental in helping AEW become the success that it has become. Not only Cody, but his wife Brandi Rhodes will be leaving the company too.

https://t.co/iyKVg1nVpm

Taking to Twitter, Amanda Huber sent an emotional message to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, expressing her gratitude for everything he had done for her in the last 14 months.

"Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future" - Amanda Huber tweeted.
Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call him my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend.Here’s to the future 🥂 twitter.com/codyrhodes/sta…

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg shared a Cody Rhodes story

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg was one of the many who shared stories that displayed Cody Rhodes' stellar character outside the ring.

"When Brodie passed away, Cody checked on me every day for a week. He stopped a match to give me a hug. He volunteered himself for a FREE meet and greet because a book donation was important to me. Not because he had to, because he wanted to. For this and more, thank you." - Bryce Remsburg tweeted.
When Brodie passed away, Cody checked on me every day for a week. He stopped a match to give me a hug. He volunteered himself for a FREE meet and greet because a book donation was important to me. Not because he had to, because he wanted to. For this and more, thank you. https://t.co/X2l2bKqrFL

Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes started All Elite Wrestling and built it from the ground up to make it the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Cody was part of the company's community outreach program as well as a trainer in the Nightmare Factory wrestling school. He will definitely be missed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Were you surprised to hear about Cody Rhodes' departure? Sound off below!

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Were you surprised to hear about Cody Rhodes' departure?

Yes

No

12 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी