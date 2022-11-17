Multi-time world champion with vested interest in signing with Tony Khan to be present at AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has had a good relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Several Japanese stars have come to Jacksonville, Florida, to wrestle the top talents in the promotion. Now, multi-time world champion Jun Akiyama might be making his AEW debut soon.

Tony Khan and NJPW have together frequently, and their biggest success was the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Japanese wrestling legends Minoru Suzuki and Muta have all made a mark on AEW television.

The latest star to make his AEW debut was the legendary Katsuyori Shibata. He wrestled Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship.

As noted earlier, multi-time champion Jun Akiyama may also be making his way to the promotion. The Japanese star tweeted earlier today that he is in Bridgeport and, more specifically, is in the arena where tonight's Dynamite is taking place.

"We are at the #AEW venue. AEWの会場に来ました。#ddtpr #秋山準" Jun Akiyama tweeted.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc., Akiyama will most likely be on the show to build a match at this Friday's AEW Rampage. He could also show up at the upcoming Full Gear.

With the pay-per-view coming up this Saturday, Tony Khan may pull out all the stops to make the show special.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Japanese legend on AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes