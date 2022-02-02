AEW stars show up at the Chicago Bulls game

With this week's edition of AEW Dynamite emanating from Wintrust Arena Chicago, some roster members decided to take a slight detour and check out the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic at the United Center.

The All Elite audience included the CEO Tony Khan, the Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, the TBS Champion Jade Cargill, "The Captain" Shaw Dean, and Adam Cole.

They all were announced on the court, where they were seen taking pictures. Britt Baker did her patented D.M.D taunt, and Tony Khan showed off his Chicago Bulls jersey. After this, they were backstage taking photos with the Bulls Mascot.

AEW Dynamite has a stacked show planned for tomorrow

This week's episode of Dynamite is absolutely fascinating. The Kings of the Black Throne, Malakai Black, and Brody King are in action against two-thirds of the Death Triangle Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC.

Ruby Soho will take on Nyla Rose in a TBS title tournament rematch.

However, the main attraction is the long-awaited match between CM Punk and MJF. After weeks of verbal and physical altercations, they finally face each other in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

