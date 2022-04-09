AEW stars react to Wheeler Yuta's performance on Rampage

Multiple AEW stars showered praise on the rise of Wheeler Yuta after the spectacular match he had in this week's AEW Rampage.

This week's Rampage featured one of the best main events in AEW's history. The match pitted the young Wheeler Yuta against veteran Jon Moxley. While Yuta was the underdog, he put up an impressive show of resilience against the brutal onslaught of Moxley.

The match showcased the incredible talent of both fighters. After multiple close pin attempts, Moxley knocked out a bleeding Yuta with a sleeper hold. However, the former AEW World Champion looked shocked at Yuta's formidable talent.

Tony Khan heaped praise on the spectacular performance the two stars put up, thanking Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and fans.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you very much to One of the best main event matches we’ve ever had on Friday Night #AEWRampage Thank you very much to @JonMoxley and @WheelerYuta , and thank you very much to all of you wrestling fans watching Rampage tonight! One of the best main event matches we’ve ever had on Friday Night #AEWRampage!Thank you very much to @JonMoxley and @WheelerYuta, and thank you very much to all of you wrestling fans watching Rampage tonight!

Various other wrestling personalities showered appreciation for the rise of Wheeler Yuta and his star-making performance:

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official #AEWRampage Tonight is another example of why fans need patience and have to stop making snap judgements on talent. Give them time to develop. @WheelerYuta has always been amazing, he just needed the outlet to show it. Hats off to YOOOTS Tonight is another example of why fans need patience and have to stop making snap judgements on talent. Give them time to develop. @WheelerYuta has always been amazing, he just needed the outlet to show it. Hats off to YOOOTS 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWRampage

Wheeler Yuta joined The Blackpool Combat Club In AEW

Tony Khan's storytelling has given fans another future star to cheer on. While Wheeler Yuta's run was initially slow, his character development has recently picked up pace. It culminated in Yuta joining The Blackpool Combat Club.

After the match ended, William Regal and Bryan Danielson joined the two fighters in the ring. The American Dragon looked surprised at the state of Jon Moxley, a feeling which was reciprocated by Mox as well. While it looked like Regal was about to start a beat down on the 25-year-old star, he instead offered his hand as a sign of respect. It effectively inducted Yuta into The Blackpool Combat Club as the two men shook hands.

With Wheeler Yuta on his way to the top tier of AEW's roster, we'll have to wait and see what the future holds for the young rising star.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh