Multiple former WWE stars' faction teases AEW return

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 02, 2024 02:20 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [logos courtesy of WWE's Official X account and AEW's Official Website]

A faction consisting of several former WWE Superstars was seen in a video package tonight, teasing a potential return to AEW and a possible trios run. This would be The Premier Athletes.

The group consists of Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and Ariya Daivari. Both Nese and Daivari were known for their participation in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They eventually went on to compete on 205 Live, with Nese even becoming the Cruiserweight Champion at one point.

Woods, on the other hand, was the first among the three to join WWE and was affiliated with NXT, where he spent two years before his release in 2016. Mark Sterling, who has also managed Jade Cargill, is currently managing the group.

The trio has been competing on ROH for some time now. They were last seen in AEW in a trios match against The Acclaimed last year.

As seen from the video package, the group's focus is on achieving their peak potential and training themselves to be incredible specimens that can take over everything.

AEW has a vast trios division, with The Bang Bang Gang at the top. It remains to be seen how this trio fares against the rest and whether it will rise to the top.

हिन्दी