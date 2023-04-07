Multiple stars make debut in Tony Khan-led AEW

Tony Khan welcomed several new faces of DDT Pro-Wrestling stars Yuki Ueno, MAO, and Shunma Katsumata made their debut on AEW Dark.

Yuki Ueno, MAO, and Shunma Katsumata faced off against Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in their debut match. Despite their loss, the trio were thrilled to be part of Dark Elevation.

All three wrestlers are members of the faction The37Kamina, along with DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita. MAO and Shunma Katsumata are currently the DDT Pro KO-D Tag Team Champions. Fans of AEW and DDT Pro are eagerly anticipating the airing of the episode featuring the debut of the Japanese wrestlers, which is set to be broadcast on April 10th.

After their match on Yuki Ueno and MAO, both took to Twitter to express their excitement for the opportunity to debut on the show.

Tony Khan has a reputation for showcasing diverse wrestling talent from around the world. The debut of Yuki Ueno, MAO, and Shunma Katsumata from DDT Pro-Wrestling is yet another example of AEW's commitment to bringing fresh faces and unique styles to their programming.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for these Japanese wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling and how they will fare against the other top talents in the promotion.

What went on in this week's AEW Dark Elevation taping?

This week's Dark Elevation taping saw a series of exciting matches. It included Jake Hager, Matt Menard of JAS and Angelo Parker defeating Zack Clayton, Jack Tomlinson and Mike Magnum.

Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated the Renegade Twins. Other matches included The Dark Order defeating Brother Greatness, Aaron Rourke and Alvin Alvarez, and Maki Itoh defeating Ashley D’Amboise. While Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy defeated Bobby Orlando and BRG (Brett Ryan Gosselin), showing off their tag team chemistry.

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty overcame Rex Lawless and Traxx, Maki Itoh defeated Ashley D’Amboise. Emi Sakura emerged victorious in her match against Mizuki.

The latest episode of Dark Elevation was taped on April 8th ahead of Dynamite, which took place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

