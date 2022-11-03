Create

Multiple stars stunned by Jeff Jarrett's AEW Dynamite debut

By Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Nov 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Jeff Jarrett
Jeff Jarrett's AEW debut sparked multiple reactions from these personalities.

Several AEW stars were collectively surprised by the debut of Jeff Jarrett in the company earlier on Dynamite.

Jarrett was unveiled as Jay Lethal's "friend" after he smashed Darby Allin with his guitar from behind while using the latter's mentor, Sting's entrance theme. He then proceeded to cut a bold promo on Darby by saying that The Icon was his biggest weakness.

Afterward, he warned Sting, AEW fans, and the entire locker room.

The 'friend' of @TheLethalJay was @RealJeffJarrett?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/HTF8utadZ1

As a result, plenty of AEW stars chimed in by expressing their various reactions on the debut of The King of the Mountain.

Amongst them was Dustin Rhodes, who was bewildered after he saw Jarrett arrive in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two had rivalries back in the day across promotions such as WWE, TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and WCW.

😳@RealJeffJarrett

Meanwhile, Renee Paquette was all pumped up for The King of the Mountain.

Double J!!!!! @RealJeffJarrett

In addition, La Faccion Ingobernable's Jose the Assistant tweeted the signature catchphrase of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Choke on that, Slap Nuts. 😂#AEWDynamite #AEW twitter.com/aew/status/158…

Evil Uno and Mark Sterling also gave their thoughts on the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Check out their reactions:

I did 3 out of 4 of these! PLUS Gary Damron Championship Wrestling in West Virginia! twitter.com/myworldpod/sta…
Evil Uno is co-workers with Jeff Jarrett?

Following his appearance, President Tony Khan announced that Jarrett is officially "All Elite." The King of the Mountain was also named as the Director of Business Development.

What are your thoughts on Jeff Jarrett being "All Elite"? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...