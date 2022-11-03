Multiple stars stunned by Jeff Jarrett's AEW Dynamite debut

Several AEW stars were collectively surprised by the debut of Jeff Jarrett in the company earlier on Dynamite.

Jarrett was unveiled as Jay Lethal's "friend" after he smashed Darby Allin with his guitar from behind while using the latter's mentor, Sting's entrance theme. He then proceeded to cut a bold promo on Darby by saying that The Icon was his biggest weakness.

Afterward, he warned Sting, AEW fans, and the entire locker room.

As a result, plenty of AEW stars chimed in by expressing their various reactions on the debut of The King of the Mountain.

Amongst them was Dustin Rhodes, who was bewildered after he saw Jarrett arrive in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two had rivalries back in the day across promotions such as WWE, TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and WCW.

Meanwhile, Renee Paquette was all pumped up for The King of the Mountain.

In addition, La Faccion Ingobernable's Jose the Assistant tweeted the signature catchphrase of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Evil Uno and Mark Sterling also gave their thoughts on the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Check out their reactions:

My name is EVIL UNO @EvilUno Evil Uno is co-workers with Jeff Jarrett? Evil Uno is co-workers with Jeff Jarrett?

Following his appearance, President Tony Khan announced that Jarrett is officially "All Elite." The King of the Mountain was also named as the Director of Business Development.

What are your thoughts on Jeff Jarrett being "All Elite"? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes