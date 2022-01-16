Multiple AEW stars troll WWE over recent statement on Tony Khan's company

WWE's statement on AEW's recent street fight has got the wrestling community talking. Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and The Bunny wasted no time in firing shots at the Connecticut-based company on social media.

Vince McMahon's promotion released a statement slamming AEW for the use of blading jobs on their programming. WWE stated that self-mutilation was not a good look for a company catering to fans, sponsors, network executives, and shareholders in 2022. The full statement said the following:

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the Attitude era and in the 2022 world, we don’t believe that the type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole,” WWE's statement read.

A few hours after the news started to spread, three of the women in question: Tay Conti, Anna Jay and The Bunny fired shots at WWE with numerous tweets.

The street fight took place in the main event of AEW Rampage and it was a violent affair. Thumbtacks, chairs, tables and barbed wire were involved as The Bunny wore a literal crimson mask while Tay Conti was busted open as well. The Bunny bladed herself quite deep and it made for a graphic sight. All four women left everything they had in the ring and deserve all the plaudits for their efforts to entertain the viewers.

This was the second ultra-violent AEW women's match in history

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Maybe not for everyone but being there for Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford taped you felt it was something special. This is not a bloody match seen every week on #AEW . Result of a rivalry bubbling over. Maybe not for everyone but being there for Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford taped you felt it was something special. This is not a bloody match seen every week on #AEW. Result of a rivalry bubbling over.

Bloody and violent women's matches in North America are very rare, especially on major networks. All Elite Wrestling has done it twice now, with the first one taking place on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Slam.

In March 2021, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker collided in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. While La Mera Mera came out on top, it was the Good Doctor who became a star after the match. It was a bloody and violent match, and even won the PWI Match of the Year.

What are your thoughts on bloody matches in wrestling? Sound off below!

