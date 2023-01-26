Multiple stars and veterans across AEW and WWE share heartfelt reactions to Mark Briscoe's inaugural Dynamite match 

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay Briscoe's brother, Mark Briscoe, made his debut for the promotion. Several members of the wrestling world reacted to the match.

Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal both requested that they wrestle each other to pay their respects to the former two-time ROH World Champion.

Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe both gave everything they had. After a tough battle, Mark emerged as the victor by hitting his brother's signature move, the J-Driller.

Following the match, the locker room, along with Tony Khan and other executives, walked out to the entrance ramp and paid their respects to the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee appreciated the wrestlers for putting up a good match and paid his respects to Jay.

"That was a little tough to watch. But proud of you guys. Big Love. #ReachForTheSky," Keith Lee tweeted.

One-half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton, got emotional watching Lethal and Briscoe battle it out in the memory of Jay.

"Jay Lethal & Mark got this ole’ man teary eyed. 🥹 #AEWDynamite," Ricky Morton tweeted.

Several other stars, including Santos Escobar and Dax Harwood, also reacted to the match.

SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 @EscobarWWE REACH FOR THE SKY BOY!!! REACH FOR THE SKY BOY!!!

Fans also paid their respects to the late Jay Briscoe and appreciated the wrestlers for honoring him on his birthday.

